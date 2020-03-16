MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-04-09-15-17-30, Doubler: Y
(three, four, nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Party's over: 4 states close bars, restaurants over virus
On Saturday night, revelers in many parts of the country ignored warnings against attending large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday, it…
National
Asian stock markets, US futures sink after Fed's rate cut
Asian stock markets and U.S. futures fell Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed its key interest rate to shore up economic growth in the face of mounting global anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.
National
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies
President Donald Trump on Sunday called on people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies as one of the nation's most senior public health officials urged Americans to act with more urgency to protect themselves and others against the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown.
Variety
The Latest: Aussie TV editor who met Rita Wilson has virus
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 168,000 people and killed more than 6,400. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
National
New York City schools to close Monday to fight coronavirus
New York City will close the nation's largest public school system Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus, the city's mayor announced Sunday.