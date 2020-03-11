MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-06-16-21-31-32, Doubler: N
(five, six, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
