MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-12-20-22-26-32, Doubler: N
(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:06-12-39-61-70, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3(six, twelve, thirty-nine, sixty-one, seventy; Mega…
National
Immigration agency subpoenas Oregon county over 2 inmates
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement subpoenaed a sheriff's office in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday for information about two Mexican citizens wanted for deportation, a move that is part of a broader escalation of the conflict between federal officials and local government agencies over so-called sanctuary policies.
National
Kelly, Karofsky win court primary; Tiffany takes 7th race
Incumbent Justice Dan Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky emerged from a three-way state Supreme Court primary Tuesday, besting Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone to advance to the April general election.
Variety
New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infectedmore than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its…
Business
Boeing finds a new issue with Max, debris in fuel tanks
Boeing said Tuesday that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks of some 737 Max jets that it built in the past year but was…