MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-02-07-24-25-35, Doubler: N
(one, two, seven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
Pets
Happy meal: Poodle stops for fast food, wins at Westminster
Chic and strong-headed, Siba the black standard poodle will only eat chicken — no meat, no veggies, not even turkey. That became a problem when handler Crystal Murray-Clas couldn't find any at the Westminster Kennel Club show Monday.
National
Asian stock markets rebound, following Wall Street higher
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, at least temporarily shaking off jitters about China's virus outbreak.
National
First new virus case found among evacuatees from China to US
The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been found among hundreds of people who were evacuated from China to military bases around the United States, it was reported Monday.
Variety
New virus has infected more than 43,000 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 43,000 people globally.The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Tuesday in…
National
Trump pays tribute to 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan
President Donald Trump traveled Monday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay respects to two U.S. soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan when a soldier dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun.