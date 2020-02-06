MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
09-11-12-13-30-33, Doubler: N
(nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, thirty, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump relishes impeachment acquittal as campaign revs up
President Donald Trump triumphantly held up copies of two newspapers with banner "ACQUITTED!" headlines as he took the stage at the National Prayer Breakfast a day after avoiding becoming the first president ever removed from office by the Senate.
Nation
Winter storm brings snow, 1 death and injuries across US
A powerful winter storm brought severe weather across the Deep South early Thursday, with high winds causing damage that killed one person, injured several others and littered at least four states.
Variety
US productivity up 1.7% in 2019, best gain in 9 years
U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of last year, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best showing in nearly a decade.
Business
Venezuela rounds up US oil executives as Guaidó visits DC
Six American oil executives under house arrest in Venezuela were rounded up by police hours after President Donald Trump met Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's chief opponent at the White House, according to a family member of the men.
Variety
New virus has infected more than 28,200 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 28,200 people globally.The latest figures as of Thursday in Beijing:— China: 563 deaths and…