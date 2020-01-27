MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-04-16-30-35-39, Doubler: N
(two, four, sixteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Report: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to Biden probe
President Donald Trump told his national security adviser he wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it aided political investigations into his Democratic rivals, according to a report in The New York Times on Sunday.
Music
Grammy Awards honor LA icons Nipsey Hussle, Kobe Bryant
The 2020 Grammy Awards was filled with tributes to Los Angeles icons as the night honored and celebrated the lives and legacies of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who won his first Grammy posthumously Sunday.
Nation
Schiff 'has not paid the price' for impeachment, Trump says in what appears to be veiled threat
President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, issuing what appears to be a veiled threat against the California Democrat one…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-04-16-30-35-39, Doubler: N(two, four, sixteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:04-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-16-19-22(four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven,…