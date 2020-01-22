MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-08-09-20-23-34, Doubler: Y
(four, eight, nine, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-four; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:16-18-29-31-37, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Mega…
National
Asian shares higher after selloffs spurred by Chinese virus
Shares mostly rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday after a slide in U.S. stocks overnight as a virus outbreak in China rattled global markets.Japan's…
Local
Impeachment trial pulls Amy Klobuchar from campaign trail in Iowa
Minnesota senator's family, friends and surrogates must fill the campaign void.
Music
Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment
The ousted Grammys CEO fired back at the Recording Academy on Tuesday, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities and for calling out conflicts of interest in the nomination process for music's most prestigious awards.
Nation
Washington man is 1st in US to catch new virus from China
The U.S. on Tuesday reported its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who returned last week from the outbreak's epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle.