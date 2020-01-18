MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
11-20-24-26-28-29, Doubler: N
(eleven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
US to screen airline passengers from China for new illness
Three U.S. airports will screen passengers arriving from central China for a new virus that has sickened dozens, killed two and prompted worries about an international outbreak, health officials said Friday.
National
Chicago flights halted; plane slides off Kansas City taxiway
The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport for hours Friday night due to a sprawling winter storm, which forced the closure of schools, universities and government offices as it moved across large sections of the Midwest.
National
3 more linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia
Three men linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base were charged with conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group, police in Georgia announced Friday, a day after three other members were arrested on federal charges in Maryland and Delaware.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:5-9-1(five, nine, one)09-16-21-28-32(nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)Estimated jackpot: $185,00003-25-30-54-70, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3(three, twenty-five, thirty, fifty-four, seventy;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:03-25-30-54-70, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3(three, twenty-five, thirty, fifty-four, seventy; Mega…