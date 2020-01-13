MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-15-17-25-30-34, Doubler: N
(one, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
