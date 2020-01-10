MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-04-05-11-33-36, Doubler: N
(two, four, five, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Inspired Die-hard Vikings fan who bought Kyle Rudolph's gloves: $11K raised for charity is 'awesome'
More from Star Tribune
Inspired Die-hard Vikings fan who bought Kyle Rudolph's gloves: $11K raised for charity is 'awesome'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump boasts Iranian general's death was 'American justice'
President Donald Trump used his first campaign election rally of 2020 to argue that he served up "American justice" by ordering a drone strike to take out Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, while jeering Democratic leaders for questioning his decision to carry out the attack without first consulting Congress.
National
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions on Iran
Reigniting a debate over who has the power to declare war, the Democratic-controlled House on Thursday approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:4-3-8(four, three, eight)01-14-21-28-37, Lucky Ball: 12(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)Estimated jackpot: $80 million10-11-14-16-28(ten, eleven, fourteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:01-14-21-28-37, Lucky Ball: 12(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-seven;…
National
Asian shares rise after US stocks set records as fears fade
Asian shares rose Friday as worries receded the United States and Iran might be stepping closer to the edge of war, and U.S. indexes hit records.