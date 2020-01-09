MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-20-27-29-35-37, Doubler: N
(six, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Girlfriends of R Kelly fight inside singer's Chicago condo
Chicago police say two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought Wednesday inside the embattled singer's Trump Tower condominium , resulting in one of the women being taken to a nearby hospital.
National
Asian stocks, oil prices rebound as Iran anxiety eases
Asian stock markets rebounded Thursday as anxiety over potential U.S.-Iranian conflict eased.
Celebrities
'Ugly Betty' co-creator Silvio Horta dies in Miami at 45
Award-winning producer Silvio Horta, who was acclaimed for creating the hit series "Ugly Betty," has died. He was 45.
Home & Garden
Las Vegas firefighters discover illegal gas station at home
Las Vegas firefighters have discovered what officials described as an illegal, homemade gas station in a backyard.
Nation
Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out warmest decade
2019 also caps off a five-year period that ranks as the warmest such span in recorded history.