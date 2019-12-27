MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-09-11-13-18-28, Doubler: N
(five, nine, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
