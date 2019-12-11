MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-16-26-31-34-36, Doubler: N
(five, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:6-4-3(six, four, three)18-31-46-54-61, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2(eighteen, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)04-06-16-28-29(four, six,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:18-31-46-54-61, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2(eighteen, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one; Mega…
Nation
6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer
Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gun battle Tuesday that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities said.
National
Man injured in Pearl Harbor shooting released from hospital
A civilian worker injured in a shooting at Pearl Harbor's shipyard last week was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:04-16-25-30-31(four, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $70,000¶ Maximum…