MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
13-23-28-31-32-34, Doubler: N
(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:13-23-28-31-32-34, Doubler: N(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-03-05-23-30(two, three, five, twenty-three, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $46,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:02-07-08-10-12-14-15-16-17-20-22(two, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen,…
East Metro
Buying up floodplains could save billions, researchers say
In places where land is relatively cheap and the population is expected to grow rapidly, such as St. Louis County and central Minnesota around the Mississippi headwaters, the savings would be far greater — up to five times more — than allowing that land to be developed.