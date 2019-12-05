MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-12-13-16-21-36, Doubler: N
(four, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
