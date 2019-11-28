MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
10-19-33-34-35-39, Doubler: N
(ten, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-0-8(one, zero, eight)11-14-33-35-44(eleven, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $830,00016-25-27-33-44, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3(sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-four;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:16-25-27-33-44, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3(sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-four;…
Nation
Phoenix teen rescued after becoming stuck in chimney
A teenager has been safely rescued without injury after becoming stuck in the chimney of a Phoenix home.
National
Trump knew of whistleblower before releasing Ukraine aid
President Donald Trump was briefed on the whistleblower complaint about his dealings with Ukraine before the White House released nearly $400 million in military aid to Kyiv, officials say, shedding new light on events that triggered the impeachment inquiry.
Variety
MRIs of dense breasts find more cancer but also false alarms
Giving women with very dense breasts an MRI scan in addition to a mammogram led to fewer missed cancers but also to a lot of…