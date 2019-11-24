MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-06-07-19-28-34, Doubler: Y
(four, six, seven, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
