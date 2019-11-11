MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-05-07-16-24-32, Doubler: Y
(two, five, seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
