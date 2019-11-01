MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-04-07-18-29-30, Doubler: N
(two, four, seven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
