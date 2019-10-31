MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-06-10-12-16-20, Doubler: N
(one, six, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
