MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-06-10-20-33-36, Doubler: N
(one, six, ten, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
ACT will allow students to retake specific sections instead of entire test
Tests from different times will form "superscore."
Variety
Teen's family says he complained of bullying before death
A 13-year-old complained to an administrator that he was being bullied at his Southern California middle school days before the assault that killed him, the boy's family said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:2-7-9(two, seven, nine)04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)02-08-09-17-31(two, eight,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega…
National
Biden's communion denial highlights faith-politics conflict
A Roman Catholic priest's denial of communion to Joe Biden in South Carolina on Sunday illustrates the fine line presidential candidates must walk as they talk about their faiths: balancing religious values with a campaign that asks them to choose a side in polarizing moral debates.