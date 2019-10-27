MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-06-08-29-33-36, Doubler: N
(three, six, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:03-06-08-29-33-36, Doubler: N(three, six, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
