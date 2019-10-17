MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-03-07-13-17-21, Doubler: N
(one, three, seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
