MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-11-23-25-29-31, Doubler: N
(four, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Jury convicts man in killing of Chicago boy lured into alley
A jury convicted a man of first-degree murder Thursday night in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box.
National
Voters in Memphis choose incumbent mayor for another term
Incumbent Jim Strickland will get another four years to lead Memphis, Tennessee, after a big victory Thursday in the city's race for mayor.
Nation
4 die after wrong-way crash on San Francisco highway
Authorities say an intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on a San Francisco highway crashed into a cab carrying two passengers, killing everyone.
National
The Latest: Memphis voters choose mayor for another term
The Latest on the election for mayor of Memphis, Tennessee. (all times local):
National
2 pilots among 7 killed in B-17 crash in Connecticut
A pilot with more than 7,000 hours of experience flying a B-17 and his co-pilot were among seven people killed when the bomber crashed and burned at a Connecticut airport, officials said Thursday.