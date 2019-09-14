MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-19-23-25-30-39, Doubler: N
(two, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Why is it so much harder for U students to graduate debt free compared to the '60s?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Why is it so much harder for U students to graduate debt free compared to the '60s?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-20-22-25-26(one, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $39,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-19-23-25-30-39, Doubler: N(two, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine; Doubler:…
National
Email indicates former Alaska official invited woman to room
An email from Alaska's former first lady sheds new light on the actions that drove Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott from office, suggesting he may have invited a woman into his room, newly released emails shows.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-02-06-07-08-10-16-18-20-21-22(one, two, six, seven, eight, ten, sixteen,…
Celebrities
'I was stupid': Huffman gets 14 days in college scam
"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to 14 days in prison for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT scores, tearfully apologizing to the teenager for not trusting her to get into college on her own.