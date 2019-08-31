MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
13-14-18-21-29-32, Doubler: N
(thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Dorian becomes a Category 4 monster powering toward Florida
Hurricane Dorian powered toward Florida with increasing fury Friday, becoming an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm but leaving forecasters uncertain whether it would make a direct hit on the state's east coast or inflict a glancing blow.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:03-09-11-34-39, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4(three, nine, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Mega…
Nation
3 bodies found in Oklahoma home in apparent murder-suicide
Police in suburban Oklahoma City say two men and a woman were found dead inside a home in what's being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.
Celebrities
Reaction to the death of actress Valerie Harper
Reaction to the death of actress Valerie Harper who died Friday at age 80:
Celebrities
Valerie Harper, TV's sassy, lovable Rhoda, dies at 80
Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws, stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died.