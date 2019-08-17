MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-11-20-21-30-34, Doubler: N
(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
Shekinna Stricklen scored 24 points and made a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds left to help the Connecticut Sun rally from a late seven-point deficit and beat the Seattle Storm 79-78 on Friday night.
AP Explains: A look at rallies, recent tension in Portland
The liberal city of Portland, Oregon, is again expected to be a flashpoint because of a right-wing rally planned Saturday. The out-of-town groups will likely be met by anti-fascist protesters, and the police will be out in force. The city has seen violent protests before.
BC-BKL--Dream-Mercury
DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 13 rebounds to help the short-handed Phoenix Mercury snap a three-game skid with a 77-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.
