MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
12-18-19-22-29-31, Doubler: N
(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Attorney: Shooter's friend shocked at killings
The Latest on developments following the mass shooting in Ohio that killed nine (all times local):
Nation
Questions swirl around Epstein's monitoring before suicide
One of Jeffrey Epstein's guards the night he hanged himself in his federal jail cell wasn't a regular correctional officer, according to a person familiar with the detention center, which is now under scrutiny for what Attorney General William Barr on Monday called "serious irregularities."
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:10-13-17-18-26(ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $23,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:12-18-19-22-29-31, Doubler: N(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:03-04-07-08-11-12-13-16-17-20-22(three, four, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen,…