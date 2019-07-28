MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-18-21-28-30-33, Doubler: N
(eight, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
