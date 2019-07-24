MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-08-19-25-31-32, Doubler: Y
(four, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
