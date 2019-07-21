MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-07-10-13-38-39, Doubler: N
(two, seven, ten, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-02-03-07-08-10-13-14-16-17-18(one, two, three, seven, eight, ten, thirteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:08-21-33-37-42-46(eight, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-05-27-29-31(one, five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $84,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-07-10-13-38-39, Doubler: N(two, seven, ten, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler:…
Movies
The Latest: Marvel boss says Mahershala Ali is 'Blade'
The Latest on developments at San Diego Comic-Con (all times local):