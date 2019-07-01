MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
07-11-22-23-28-37, Doubler: N
(seven, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable for US users
Facebook says it will make advertisements for jobs, loans and credit card offers searchable for all U.S. users following a legal settlement designed to eliminate discrimination on its platform.
National
Gay rights, anti-war activist Justin Raimondo dies at 67
Justin Raimondo, a longtime gay rights advocate and anti-war activist, has died. He was 67.
National
Navy SEAL trial exposes divide in normally secretive force
It was called the "The Sewing Circle," an unlikely name for a secret subsect of Navy SEALs. Its purpose was even more improbable: A chat forum to discuss alleged war crimes they said their chief, a decorated sniper and medic, committed on a recent tour of duty in Iraq.
National
10 killed when small plane crashes on takeoff in Texas
Ten people were killed when a small airplane crashed into a hangar as it was taking off from a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said.
National
Harris lands 2020 endorsement from 2 Black Caucus members
Two more members of the Congressional Black Caucus are backing Kamala Harris's bid for the presidency: Reps. Bobby Rush of Illinois and Frederica Wilson of Florida.