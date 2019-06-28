MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
12-18-23-27-31-39, Doubler: N
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
