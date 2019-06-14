MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-12-27-30-33-38, Doubler: Y
(three, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
