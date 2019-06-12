MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-04-17-19-22-37, Doubler: Y
(one, four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Days after storm, clean up continues in Dallas
Kayla McFall didn't think much of the clouds rolling into Dallas as she relaxed in her grandparents' pool. A native Texan, she's used to storms blowing through and was still in the water when the sky darkened.
Variety
Artist Peter Max's wife found dead in a suspected suicide
The wife of the artist Peter Max has died in a suspected suicide amid a family fight over her husband's work and allegations that he was being exploited.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:11-13-14-19-20(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $24,000¶ Maximum…
National
Virginia primary has lots of surprise, no clear message
Virginia's closely watched off-year primary contest produced plenty of surprises Tuesday, but little in the way of a coherent message.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-04-17-19-22-37, Doubler: Y(one, four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven; Doubler:…