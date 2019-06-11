MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-04-11-14-32-36, Doubler: N
(three, four, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Some Virginia voters discount blackface scandal
The Latest on Virginia's primary elections (all times local):
National
Correction: Naval War College story
In a story June 10 about an investigation into the president of the U.S. Naval War College, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer was scheduled to attend a strategy forum at the school. The Navy says he was only planning to attend graduation.
National
Tech on trial: House panel begins review of market power
Big Tech is about to become big politics in Washington.
Nation
US lawsuit filed over deadly fire at London's Grenfell Tower
A lawsuit filed in the United States says faulty building materials helped spread a fire at London's Grenfell Tower in 2017.
National
Closing arguments end in trial of ex-Michigan State dean
Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.