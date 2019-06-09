MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-05-10-16-21-38, Doubler: N
(one, five, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-02-03-06-07-09-10-13-15-20-21(one, two, three, six, seven, nine, ten,…
National
Cadet's rape conviction reversal panned by victim advocates
A military appeals court's reversal of a West Point cadet's rape conviction and 21-year prison sentence has outraged sexual assault victim advocates who say the…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-05-10-16-21-38, Doubler: N(one, five, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight; Doubler:…
Variety
Woman sues TSA over strip search at Oklahoma airport
A Las Vegas woman has sued the Transportation Security Administration after she says they made her strip down in Oklahoma before a flight back to Nevada, KTNV reports.
Local
Biden retains lead in Iowa poll, but Warren and Buttigieg gain
CRESCO, Iowa – Former Vice President Joe Biden retains a lead among likely Iowa caucusgoers, but both he and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have…