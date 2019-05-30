MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-06-21-32-36-37, Doubler: N
(five, six, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:4-6-3(four, six, three)01-05-27-31-38(one, five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $315,00005-07-27-45-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5(five, seven, twenty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:05-07-27-45-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5(five, seven, twenty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight;…
National
Illinois House approves fingerprinting gun owners
Illinois gun owners will be fingerprinted and will pay more for firearm owner identification cards under legislation approved by the Illinois House.
Nation
2 pedestrians, 5 others hurt in San Francisco SUV chase
A stolen sport utility vehicle struck two pedestrians and injured five other people Wednesday afternoon as it drove on a San Francisco sidewalk and smashed into other cars while fleeing police, authorities said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2(three, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball:…