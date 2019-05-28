MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-17-19-30-31-37, Doubler: N
(six, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
