MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
10-12-21-29-33-34, Doubler: N
(ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Alabama governor invokes God in banning nearly all abortions
Alabama's Republican governor has signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.
Nation
Pregnant Chicago woman slain, baby cut from her womb
A pregnant woman who had gone to a Chicago home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes was strangled and her baby cut from her womb, police and family members said.
National
NYC Mayor de Blasio is seeking Democratic nod for president
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for president, adding his name to an already long list of candidates itching for a chance to take on Donald Trump.
National
Former Nebraska state senator cited for urinating in public
A former Nebraska state senator who has been working for the city of Lincoln has resigned his post after being ticketed for urinating in public.
Nation
Woman, 4 children killed in central Missouri crash
Authorities say a woman and four children have been killed in a central Missouri crash.