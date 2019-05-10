MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-20-23-29-30-34, Doubler: N
(one, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:02-04-05-07-09-12-13-16-17-19-20(two, four, five, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-20-23-29-30-34, Doubler: N(one, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-05-10-25-26(one, five, ten, twenty-five, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $43,000¶ Maximum…
TV & Media
Man arrested in 1985 killing of Hollywood TV director
A man charged with bludgeoning and strangling to death a Hollywood television director more than three decades ago was arrested Thursday in North Carolina after police said DNA and a confession linked him to the crime.
Nation
Mexico's leader questions U.S. aid program for fighting drugs, other crime
Program in place 11 years not working, leader says.