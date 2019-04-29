MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-08-11-15-28-32, Doubler: N
(two, eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Closing arguments expected in trial of ex-Minneapolis cop
Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in July 2017.
Music
Metropolitan Opera fetes Placido Domingo golden anniversary
Placido Domingo has starred on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera for a whopping 50 years - and is still singing, amazingly, at age 78.
Variety
The Latest: Hundreds gather at vigil to honor attack victims
The Latest on the shooting at a California synagogue (all times local):
Variety
Shooting kills college football player, injures Giants' pick
Washburn University's joy over one of its own going to the pros quickly shifted to grief this weekend after a shooting killed a current Washburn football player and wounded the former member of the team who was drafted by the New York Giants just hours earlier.
Nation
Alaska jail fire kills 2 prisoners, seriously injures guard
An early morning fire at an Alaska jail killed two inmates and seriously injured a guard who was trying to release them, officials said.