MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-05-09-10-32-37, Doubler: N
(one, five, nine, ten, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-05-10-28-29(three, five, ten, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $64,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-05-09-10-32-37, Doubler: N(one, five, nine, ten, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
Variety
Asian shares little changed ahead of China GDP release
Shares were mixed in a narrow range Wednesday as China announced its economy grew at a 6.4% annual pace in the last quarter.
Celebrities
'Mary Tyler Moore Show' actress Georgia Engel dies at 70
Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Georgette on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and amassed a string of other TV and stage credits, has died. She was 70.
National
Advisory group recommends changes to migrant processing
A federal advisory group is calling for significant changes to how the federal government deals with the surge of migrant families that officials say is overwhelming the southern border.