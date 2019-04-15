MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-09-12-26-27-38, Doubler: N
(five, nine, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Omar cites more death threats against her since Trump tweet
Rep. Ilhan Omar says she's faced increased death threats since President Donald Trump spread around a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks. "This is endangering lives," she said, accusing Trump of fomenting right-wing extremism. "It has to stop."
Variety
Dallas transgender woman brutally beaten in broad daylight
Police canvassed a Dallas neighborhood during the weekend in search of anyone who may have witnessed the brutal beating of a transgender woman in an attack that happened in broad daylight in front of a crowd of people and that was caught on cellphone video.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-14-21-25-28(two, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $26,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:05-09-12-26-27-38, Doubler: N(five, nine, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler:…
Variety
Insider Q&A: American Addiction Centers CEO talks treatment
The tools for treating drug addiction are there — they just aren't reaching most of the people who need them.