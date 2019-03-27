MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
07-09-21-26-29-32, Doubler: N
(seven, nine, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Passenger rail between the Twin Cities and Duluth: How a monster was born and raised
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Passenger rail between the Twin Cities and Duluth: How a monster was born and raised
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:15-18-20-23-29(fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $24,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:5C-9H-3S-5S-6S(5C, 9H, 3S, 5S, 6S)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:07-09-21-26-29-32, Doubler: N(seven, nine, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler:…
National
Hagedorn accuses Neubauer of lying in Supreme Court debate
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn accused his opponent Lisa Neubauer of lying, misleading voters and maligning him over his personal beliefs during a spirited final debate Tuesday one week before the April 2 election. Neubauer said she was presenting facts.
National
Smollett case focused unwanted attention on Chicago police
The surprise decision by prosecutors to drop charges against Jussie Smollett angered Chicago's police superintendent and mayor, who said the alleged hoax was costly to investigate and dragged the city's reputation through the mud. It also focused attention on a police department that has struggled to reduce violent crime while defending itself against allegations of brutality.