MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
07-17-18-34-38-39, Doubler: N
(seven, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
