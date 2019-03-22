MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
12-17-19-24-25-32, Doubler: N
(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
