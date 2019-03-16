MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
12-15-17-19-20-28, Doubler: N
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
