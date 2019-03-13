MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-12-14-18-21-37, Doubler: N
(two, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
