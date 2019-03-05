MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-07-11-15-27-35, Doubler: N
(five, seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:05-07-11-15-27-35, Doubler: N(five, seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:08-20-22-24-31(eight, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:JC-KH-10C-7H-4S(JC, KH, 10C, 7H, 4S)
National
California mayor cedes position amid sex harassment claims
Mayor John Duran announced Monday that he will resign the largely ceremonial position for health reasons amid sexual harassment allegations.
National
Parents of dead West Point cadet retrieve his sperm
The parents of a 21-year-old West Point cadet fatally injured in a skiing accident raced the clock to get a judge's permission to retrieve his sperm for "the possibility of preserving some piece of our child that might live on."